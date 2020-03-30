Foster a Dog and Get Free Beer!

Now there’s an even better reason to stay inside during the outbreak! Busch is giving up to 500 people a $100 gift card (enough to cover three months worth of beer) for fostering a dog through Midwest Animal Rescue. In a statement to People, the beer maker said “During these uncertain and lonelier times, people need an escape; cue the cute puppy memes and photos. But as much as we need those cute puppy pics to help us get through social distancing, it’s actually them who need us.” If you want to try to score some free beer while isolating with a new furry friend, Busch is accepting submissions until April 25th. Have you thought about fostering a pet during the Coronavirus outbreak?