Four arrested in $1 billion-plus cocaine seizure in Uruguay

Four people have been arrested for in alleged connection to the more than $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in Uruguay.

Drug traffickers have used Uruguay as a transit point to move cocaine from Latin America to Africa and Europe as worldwide demand for the drug has increased.

According to reports, the bust was the largest in the history for Uruguay.

Authorities seized 5.9 tons of cocaine, 4.4 tons of which was packed in cargo containers in the South Atlantic port of Montevideo.