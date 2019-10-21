Four Drug Companies Reach Last-Minute Settlement in Opioid Crisis, Avoiding Trial

Four large drug companies reached a last-minute $260 million legal settlement over their role in the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic, averting the first federal trial that was scheduled to start Monday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.

The trial, set to begin today, came as Ohio’s Cuyahoga and Summit counties were seeking $8 billion dollars for treatment programs and health care expenses.

The

Ohio counties, 4 drug firms reach $260 million settlement on eve of landmark federal trial over responsibility for opioid epidemic https://t.co/OnIjC1Ueuz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 21, 2019

Nearly a half million overdose deaths between 1997 and 2017 are attributed to opioids.

AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Teva are involved in the settlement, the details of which are expected later today.

It’s not clear if a fifth defendant, pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance, was also part of the settlement.