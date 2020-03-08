Four New Coronavirus Cases in Florida

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday announced that the state has three new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The new cases are in Manatee, Charlotte, Volusia, and Okaloosa counties.

There are 17 confirmed cases of the virus in Florida, and two people have died from it. Another 278 individuals are being monitored for symptoms.

Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Saturday morning to activate to Level II, in order to coordinate the state’s response and to provide critical support to the state’s Department of Health as well as county health departments.

On Friday night, the Department of Health announced that a Lee County woman and a Santa Rosa County man had died from COVID-19.

The contagion has also made its way to South Florida, with two presumptive cases in Broward County, which were announced Friday evening.

