Four Officers Stabbed to Death at Paris Police HQ

Four police officers were killed in a knife attack at Paris police headquarters by a man who was then shot dead, say French reports.

The event appears to be a case of workplace violence.

The assailant was an administrative intelligence employee at police headquarters who was “death and dumb.”

French reports say the assailant went on the rampage with a ceramic knife, stabbing several colleagues in his office and the surrounding area before being shot dead by an officer.

Police sources said the assailant was “in conflict” with his superiors.

The police headquarter’s on the île de la Cité has been cordoned off and emergency services and interior minister Christophe Castaner and prime minister Edouard Philippe, have arrived at the scene.