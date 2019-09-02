Four other disturbances detected in the Atlantic and in the Gulf of Mexico

As we prepare for Hurricane Dorian, The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring four other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic and in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the report, two of the disturbances have at least a 60% chance of developing over the next 48 hours, while the two others, have a 30% or less chance of forming over the 48 hours.

The first disturbance is located about 300 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic ocean. It is forecasted to have an 80% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, and about a 90% chance of forming into a depression over the next five days.

The second disturbance is located just near the south-central Gulf of Mexico and is moving westward toward the Mexico coast. According to the report, this disturbance has a 60% chance of forming through the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of forming through the next five days.

The third disturbance is currently located about a few hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. This system is moving northward or north-northwestward, and is forecasted to have a 30% of forming through the next 48 hours, and a medium chance at 40% of forming through the next five days.

The fourth disturbance is a tropical wave which is forecasted to form between Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. As of now, there is no change of this system forming in the next 48 hours but over the next five days, that chance increases to 40% chance of forming over the next five days.