Four-year-old Martin County boy fatally drowns

Martin County is mourning the loss of a four-year-old boy who loved policeman and police cars.

Kieran Nee fatally drowned last week the local Bathtub beach.

The boy’s stepfather told police he was watching him from the shoreline when he turned away for about sixty seconds, according to The Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

In that brief moment, Kieran went into the water.

Shortly after, his stepfather noticed Kieran face down in the water.

A witness also said she saw the boy face down in about a foot of water.

The stepfather, a woman on the beach and lifeguards, performed CPR before Martin County Fire Rescue crews took over and rushed Kieran to Martin Memorial Hospital North where he died.

Kieran’s family lives in Jensen Beach.

A GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses has been set up.

Kieran’s mother, according to the GoFundMe page, is a nurse.

The boy “lit up any room with his beautiful eyes, bright smile and bubbly personality,” according to the GoFundMe page.