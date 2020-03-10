Fourth case of Coronavirus confirmed in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health announced a new case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Florida.

A 69-year-old woman in Broward County has tested positive for the virus.

She is the third positive case of the virus associated with Port Everglades and the fourth in Broward.

She is in isolation and will remain there until she is clear.

The Florida Department of Health recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms, who have recently traveled through Port Everglades, to immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

