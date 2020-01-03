Fourth Child Dies from Injuries After Miami House Fire

A fourth child has succumbed to injuries sustained in a house fire that killed three other children earlier this week, Miami police confirmed on Thursday.

The girl, who had been hospitalized since the day of the fire, died on Wednesday, according to police.

She was identified as 8-year-old Nainalee Lopez on a GoFundMe page established to help the family with funeral expenses.

The three other children died on Monday, when the fire broke out.

They are 1-year-old Naziyah Fernandez, 6-year-old Nomad Lopez, and 11-year-old Heilyn Mejia.

All four children were found unconscious inside the house and were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The children’s mother and grandmother are still recovering from their injuries.

The blaze happened in Miami’s Grapeland Heights community, near Miami International Airport, on Monday morning. It remains under investigation.

A family friend tells The Miami Herald that the children and their family were planning to spend New Year’s Eve at Disney World.