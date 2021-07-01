Fourth of July in the country means fireworks, concerts, and a classic song from the eighties

fotomay

For your favorite country stars, the upcoming Fourth of July weekend typically means three things: concerts, fireworks, and “God Bless the USA.”

As Gary LeVox adjusts to not being on the road with Rascal Flatts this year, things will still be popping at his house.

“We always blow off fireworks big-time…” he explains. “We do it right out here, and try not to catch anything on fire. We’ll blow up some stuff… and cook out, and sing Lee Greenwood songs.”

Gary Allan‘s “big party” on July 4 is so epic, he confesses his friends had trouble believing he called it off in 2020 because of COVID-19. It typically culminates with him shutting down the fireworks stand.

“We would always wait till the last second… and we would just make ’em an offer for everything and buy them all,” he remembers. “And then we would just set up big sheets of plywood, and it was as many fireworks as the kids could do. And I love that.”

New mom Gabby Barrett‘s looking forward to giving her daughter, who was born in January, her first taste of the “rockets’ red glare.”

“I always love to watch fireworks, and I’ll probably have Baylah watch some fireworks and put her little headphones on her, and it’ll be fun,” she predicts.

While Josh Turner particularly loves seeing “those satellite videos of… all the fireworks going off,” he’s trying to teach his four sons “the significance behind why we celebrate.”

“It’s more than just grilling out and shooting fireworks…” he reflects. “Especially nowadays, it’s getting more and more special to celebrate our founding fathers and the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence and what they called an experiment all those years ago that is continuing to fight for freedom worldwide.”

