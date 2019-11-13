Fourth person indicted in 2017 killing of Boca Raton MMA fighter

A fourth person has been indicted in the 2017 murder of a local MMA fighter.

Aaron Rajman, reportedly known as the only local Orthodox Jewish MMA fighter, was shot and killed during a home invasion in July of 2013.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Cameron Burgess-Clark on charges of first-degree murder and armed home invasion.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is being held without bond following a hearing Wednesday morning.

It is unclear at this time what role the 25-year-old Riviera Beach man is alleged to have played in the fatal shooting of Rajman.

In August of 2017, three suspects, including a 16-year-old old girl, were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and armed home invasion in connection to Rajman’s death.

The suspects, Summer Church, Jace Swinton, and Roberto Ortizstole, reportedly broke into Rajman’s Boca Raton home and stole multiple items, including swords, marijuana, a scale, narcotics, and money.

Rajman was fatally shot while the robbery was in progress after engaging in a physical confrontation with several men who entered his home around 10:30 p.m, according to PBSO.

In July of this year, Church, who was 16 at the time of the killing, and Swinton, who was 18, plead guilty to second-degree murder and were sentenced to 10 years in prison and another ten years of probation.

A trial has not yet been set for the case against Ortiz, who was 18 at the time of Rajman’s death.