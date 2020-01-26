Fox News’ Sean Hannity Set to Interview President Trump Before Super Bowl

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview President Trump in a piece that will air just before the Super Bowl next week.

Trump expects to be in Palm Beach County for the big game. He typically hosts a Super Bowl party at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The interview is expected to be taped in the White House, according to SI.com.

It is not unusual for a president to be interviewed immediately before the Super Bowl. According to The Hill, the network that carries the Super Bowl traditionally airs interviews with the sitting president. Rights to the game work on a rotating basis between CBS, NBC and Fox, with Fox running the game this year.

Hannity says he intends to ask the commander-in-chief about the Senate impeachment trial, as well as the state of the U.S. economy and the recent Trump-ordered killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, begins at 6:30 p.m. The interview will be included in Fox’s pregame show and will air at around 3:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration last week issued an advisory that flight restrictions will be in place from January 31 to February 2.