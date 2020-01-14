Free Chick-fil-A Nuggets!

If you’re a fan of the Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets there’s a way that you can score a box for free and all you need is your phone.

That’s right if you’re looking to score a free eight-count order of nuggets all you have to do is order the nuggets using the Chick-fil-A app! The free nugget deal lasts until the end of the month, so hurry! What’s your favorite Chick-fil-A menu item?