Free Hybrid and Electric Rides in HOV Lanes Set to End This Month

If you drive a hybrid or electric vehicle, or know someone who does, this could affect you.

After September 30 of this year, and for the foreseeable future, hybrids and electric vehicles will still be exempt from paying tolls on I-95 Express lanes throughout South Florida. However, after that day, drivers of hybrids and electric vehicles will no longer be allowed to drive in high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes without having a passenger in the car, which is the same law that applies to regular vehicles.

The reason? The 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (or FAST Act) provided state transportation departments with the ability to give hybrids and electronic vehicles an exemption to use the HOV lanes. That provision of the FAST Act expires at the end of this month.

There is some good news, though. HOV lanes that have been converted to express lanes, including those on I-95 in our region, will continue to offer the same toll exemptions to hybrids and electric cars. Exemption stickers may be obtained here.