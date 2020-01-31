Free screenings of 'Harriet,' featuring Jennifer Nettles as a villain, will celebrate Black History Month

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf you haven’t yet gotten the chance to see Jennifer Nettles play the villain in the 2019 film Harriet, you’re in luck: Free screenings will be available in 50 theatres across the U.S. in celebration of Black History Month, which lasts the month of February.

The film is based on the life of Harriet Tubman. The legendary abolitionist and activist escaped slavery by traveling hundreds of miles alone, then risked her life to help others do the same via the “Underground Railroad.”

Jennifer’s character is an antagonist, playing a white woman who speaks out against Harriet’s activism to end slavery. In real life, though, the Sugarland star says she was thrilled to be a part of the film’s message.

“I am so thrilled to have been a part of this amazing movie!!!” Jennifer tweeted upon Harriet’s release, offering special praise to her co-star, who played the title role. “Cynthia Erivo is masterful!!!”

Focus Features and Regal have partnered with movie theatres across the country to offer free screenings of Harriet on Tuesday, February 4 and Tuesday, February 11. You can snag your free tickets now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.