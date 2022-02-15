“Freedom Was a Highway”: Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley drive to #1

BBR Music Group

Third time’s a charm for Jimmie Allen, as he tops the chart with his latest single, “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Jimmie and his duet partner, Brad Paisley, have claimed the #1 spot on country radio this week, making for Jimmie’s third consecutive #1 single and Brad’s 25th overall. In Jimmie’s catalogue, it follows his debut single, “Best Shot” and its follow up, “Make Me Want To,” off his debut album, Mercury Lane.

“Yo @bradpaisley this song was a fun one. I appreciate you doing this song with me and giving it that BP Swag. Thank you to country radio for supporting this song,” Jimmie writes on Instagram, thanking members of his team, band and crew. “To all the people that have requested this song, bought and streamed it thank you!!!!”

“Honored to ride shotgun with you @jimmieallen. I’ll be the Sally Fields to your Burt Reynolds anytime,” shares Brad alongside a photo of he and Jimmie posing with a bottle of Brad’s American Highway bourbon brand.

“Freedom Was a Highway” first appeared on Jimmie’s 2020 EP, Bettie James, and later on Bettie James Gold Edition.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.