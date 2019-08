President Trump is in France for the G7 economic Summit.

After arriving earlier Saturday, Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron over lunch that the US has a very good relationship with France despite their differences.

Trump said the two have “a lot in common” and have been friends for a long time.

Later, President Trump and the First Lady will attend an official dinner.

France is hosting the annual gathering of world leaders this year at the seaside resort town of Biarritz.