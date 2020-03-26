'Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day': Rhett Akins welcomes baby boy

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesIt’s a boy for singer-songwriter Rhett Akins and his wife, Sonya. The couple welcomed baby Brody James earlier this month.

The proud mama introduced the new addition to their family on Instagram, offering fans a few snapshots of Brody’s first hours and days. He arrived on March 13 at 7:49 PM, Sonya wrote in the caption of her post.

“Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day,” she added.

“My heart is about to explode!! I’m so in love with our sweet baby boy,” Sonya wrote in a second post. “Thank you lord for this precious gift that you have given our family!!”

Their new son is the couple’s first child together. Rhett is already dad to 27-year-old Kasey Lee Akins and 29-year-old Thomas Rhett Akins, the latter of whom is a country superstar with a new baby of his own at home. Thomas and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, on February 10.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

