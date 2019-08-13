Friend Of Dayton Shooter Arrested

Prosecutors say a friend of Dayton shooter Connor Betts bought the man who killed nine people the body armor and gun accessories used in the mass shooting and lied on the Federal gun form when purchasing his own gun. Authorities don’t believe Ethan Kollie knew anything in advance of the August 4th shooting.

Among the items Kollie bought Betts was the 100-round drum magazine and body armor used in the massacre.

Kollie reportedly bought the items to hide them from Betts’ parents.

The charges Kollie is facing charges are not connected to the shooting.

He’s charged with lying about drug use when he bought a gun in May and with possessing a gun while using drugs.

Kollie was allegedly growing psychedelic mushrooms in his home and was allegedly a regular pot user.