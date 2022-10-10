From ﻿’Lindeville’ ﻿to Nashville: Ashley McBryde books two-night stay at Ryman Auditorium

Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde is bringing Lindeville to Nashville.

In support of her newly released concept album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, the singer is hosting a two-night stay at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on February 15 and 16.

The shows will feature Ashley performing songs off the album alongside collaborators including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more.

“Join Ashley and the whole crew for an unforgettable celebration of Lindeville… you won’t want to miss it!” she teases on Instagram. Tickets go on sale October 14.

Lindeville dropped on September 30 and takes place inside the fictional town of Lindeville, TX, named in honor of hit songwriter Dennis Linde, who wrote many character-focused songs.

Last week, Ashley was invited by Garth Brooks to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.