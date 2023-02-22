From Tammy Wynette to Adele, Carly Pearce’s influences are ‘Written in Stone’

ABC

Now that Carly Pearce is drawing the 29: Written in Stone chapter of her career to a close, she’s tipping her proverbial hat to the women who inspired her.

“Sonically, it was Patty Loveless, The Judds, Lee Ann Womack,” the Kentucky native reveals. “Lyrically, I think it was Adele, Loretta. I think I pulled from Tammy Wynette in the way that she sang in some of her songs and just the tear in her voice.”

“Alison Krauss & Union Station, sonically. Sonya Isaacs, musically, vocally, the way that she does all that stuff that I try really hard to do,” Carly laughs.

Of course, Sonya performed with Carly and Ricky Skaggs during November’s CMA Awards, as they sang “Dear Miss Loretta,” her tribute to the Coal Miner’s Daughter.

Currently, Carly’s “What He Didn’t Do” is just one spot away from country’s top five. Her concert album, 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City), is set to arrive March 24.

