FSU Football Game Moved From Jacksonville to Tallahassee Due to Dorian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Dorian as a potential category 3 or 4 hurrican, Saturday’s college football game between Florida State and Boise State will be moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee.

The governor says he spoke with the FSU president John Thrasher earlier on Thursday about moving the game and he agreed.

DeSantis said that at this point it’s too early to know exactly where the storm will make landfall.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis noted the Florida State-Boise State game may be moved from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee and broadcast on ESPNU; an FSU source tells the Tallahassee newspaper the move is happening: https://t.co/2qpuGF8Gd9 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 29, 2019

Still, they felt is was prudent to move the game from the Atlantic coast city further inland to the school’s home stadium.

The game is scheduled to be played at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Best estimates now have Dorian reaching Florida sometime Sunday.