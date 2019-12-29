Fuel Truck Overturns at PBIA

Fire Rescue officials responded to Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday, after receiving reports that a fuel truck had overturned.

Crews offloaded fuel from the tank before a wrecker righted the truck.

.@PBCFR on location of a fuel truck on its side at PBIA. #Firefighters are working on stabilization of the truck and then will begin offloading the fuel before a wrecker is brought in to right the truck. Aircraft activity has been redirected away from the site for safety. pic.twitter.com/eBdmZED0Sx — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 28, 2019

The driver was not injured, and there was no leak from the main tank.

Aircraft activity was temporarily redirected away from the area as a precaution.