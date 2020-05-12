'Fun': Garth Brooks releases two new songs off forthcoming album

Courtesy of Scott Henrichsen/PBS

Garth Brooks has delivered two new songs off his upcoming album, Fun.

During Monday night's episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, a fan named Jack asked Garth about the album, and Garth responded that he wanted to release half of it that night.

Instead, fans got a pair of new songs, "Party Gras (The Mardi Gras Song)" and "That's What Cowboys Do," available to stream on Amazon Music now.

"Releasing some FUN since Jack requested it on #StudioG last night...so, NEW MUSIC IS HERE!!!! Thanks @amazonmusic for working fast!!!!" Garth writes on Twitter.

In "Party Gras," Garth tips his hat to the widely celebrated Mardi Gras tradition in New Orleans that he refers to as "honky Tonkin' Halloween," nodding to classic NOLA dishes like jambalaya and beignets over a twang-filled melody.

Meanwhile, "That's What Cowboys Do" is more of a ballad, with a crying fiddle that helps share the age-old tale that the cowboy is always the one to ride off into the sunset, drawing comparisons to George Strait's "The Cowboy Rides Away."

"But a cowboy's always got somewhere to go/Another song to sing/Another day to save/It ain't nothing new/Yeah they're just passing through/That's what cowboys do," Garth sings, with a tinge of nostalgia.

At last word, Garth was scheduled to release Fun in June, but it's anybody's guess now when we'll see it.

