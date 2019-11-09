Funeral to be held for veteran killed in violent carjacking

The funeral for 44-year-old Navy Veteran Renae Alexander is set to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Central Holiness Church on in Atlanta, Georgia.

She served in the Navy for two years and was working in southwest Atlanta as a property manager before her untimely death.

Police say Alexander was helping a friend move into the Columbia at Mechanicsville Station Apartments when a group of armed masked men rushed them.

The men stole one car, fatally shot Alexander, and shot another person in the process.

The conditions the second shooting victim is unknown at this time.

Alexander’s killers are still at large.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.