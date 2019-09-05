Furniture Deliveryman Accused of Sexually Assaulting Local Woman

A South Florida deliveryman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a woman after dropping off her new furniture.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Richard Omar Fisher was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on August 31 after being charged with sexual assault and battery. He left the jail last Sunday after posting $20,000 bond.

The arrest report states that the 23-year-old woman told investigators that she had moved on June 3 to a third-floor apartment in the Greenacres area. She ordered several items from City Furniture, and two deliverymen brought a love seat, a sofa, and a mattress and box spring to the residence on June 6.

The woman told authorities that one of the men stepped outside, while the other man photographed the furniture and its placement in the home.

She adds that she jokingly told the man he should quit his job due to the hot weather and pointed to her daughter’s room, suggesting that he could sleep in there. The man allegedly responded, “I’m going to sleep in your room.”

When the pair entered the woman’s bedroom so that Fisher could photograph the bed, she decided to try the bed by laying on it. However, the woman says Fisher got on top of her and began to kiss and touch her.

She reacted by trying to pull away him away while repeatedly saying “No” and “I don’t want to do this,” and telling Fisher that she needed to check on her 3-year-old daughter, who was crying in the other room. The man reportedly left when a telephone technician knocked on her front door to install equipment.

At that point, she called a friend and then City Furniture, and later picked Fisher out from a sheriff’s photo lineup.

City Furniture informed PBSO on June 12 that both deliverymen had been suspended, although Fisher told investigators that he was married, had children, and did not commit the alleged assault.

PBSO obtained a warrant to collect DNA from Fisher, and lab results indicated that it is likely that DNA found on the woman belongs to him. Fisher was then picked up in Broward County on August 28 and transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail on August 31.

Records indicate no previous arrests for him in Florida.