FWC: Lauderhill Woman was Attacked by Raccoon, Not Bobcat

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) has solved the case of the attack earlier this month on a Lauderhill woman.

The agency says DNA results show it was a raccoon, and not a bobcat, that jumped from a tree onto the 85-year-old woman as she and her husband were out for a walk along NW 44th Street last week.

The woman ended up suffering multiple puncture wounds to her face and arms, and her husband suffered a leg injury while trying to protect her, Lauderhill Fire Rescue said.

Mark McCarthy of McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary says, “If they have rabies, they will attack. You can see [raccoons with rabies] in the daytime, running around, almost in a circle.”

He adds that typical signs of rabies include raccoons foaming at the mouth, acting disoriented, or coming out in daylight. The more accustomed raccoons are to humans, through actions such as feeding, the more likely a dangerous encounter becomes.

According to the FWC, raccoons are attracted to people through garbage, pet food, bird seed and gardens. Wildlife experts caution people against feeding raccoons or keeping food outside. The FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline is available to report any suspicious wildlife activity, at (888) 404-FWCC.