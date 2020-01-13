FWC Tells “Big Old Fish” Story about 350lb Grouper Caught off Florida Coast

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, this is “a big old fish.”

In late December, a fisherman caught a massive Warsaw-grouper near southwest Florida. Now, biologists from Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute have determined that this is one truly impressive catch.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the angler landed a Warsaw Grouper weighing a whopping 350 pounds.

The big catch happened in December with a hook and line in roughly 600 feet of water.

Biologists with the FWC Research Institute estimate the fish is 50 years old.

Warsaw groupers can grow to nearly eight feet long and can weigh up to nearly 600 pounds.

The largest ever caught in Florida weighed nearly 440 pounds.

While the FWC appears to be excited about this particular catch, they don’t promote fishermen targeting these fish. According to them, the “status of the population in the Gulf is unknown.”