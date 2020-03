(Ohahu, HI) — In case you didn’t know she was runninig, Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is ending her almost imaginary presidential campaign.

In a video message, the Hawaii Congresswoman offered her full support to Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden.

She said it’s clear that Biden will win the nomination. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders remains in the race, but is currently reassessing his campaign.

Gabbard said she can best serve the nation right now as a member of Congress.