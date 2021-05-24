Gabby Barrett admits she did not expect “I Hope” to go to “infinity and beyond”

Emma McIntyre/NBC

Gabby Barrett was a force to be reckoned with at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, picking up three trophies thanks to her standout hit “I Hope.”

The 21-year-old singer took home the awards for Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song and — for her edgy pop-remix of “I Hope” featuring Charlie Puth — Top Collaboration.

Heading into the ceremony, Barrett was glowing from another top honor — being the country artist with the most BBMA nominations with nine total.

The American Idol finalist sat down with ABC Audio before the show and explained what it meant to her to have “I Hope” still being recognized after its initial 2019 release.

“This song just keeps on going to infinity and beyond, like I did not expect that this song was going to do all of this,” she gushed. “I could not be more thankful and humbled from what the song continues to do exactly two years later. It’s like, ‘Whoa!'”

“When you… put your heart and soul into a song, it just means all the more when people actually are enjoying it,” Barrett smiled.

Beyond the fan reaction to the song, to which she says makes her feel “blessed,” the rising country star is also astonished by how the song was received by the country music industry.

“Everybody in the music community has been so awesome to me, just so kind,” she revealed, before giving props to the man upstairs for making it all happen. “It’s just an exciting time for me.”

There was one final honor Barrett picked up on Sunday — she has been rated among the best dressed guests of the night for her glittery gold gown with its elegant train.

