Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen reveal noms for the 57th ACM Awards

Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, two of the 2022 ACM Awards’ three co-hosts, revealed the first nominees for the 57th ACM Awards on Twitter. This year’s event takes place on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas and, for the first time, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Gabby and Jimmie will host the show alongside Dolly Parton. Here are the contenders:
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Ryan Hurd
Walker Hayes
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
Video of the Year
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Half of My Hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Morgan Wallen
Chris Stapleton
Thomas Rhett
Luke Combs
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“7 Summers” — Morgan Wallen
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan
“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
“Knowing You” — Kenny Chesney
“Things a Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone — Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A — Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends — Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
