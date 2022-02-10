Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen reveal noms for the 57th ACM Awards

Academy of Country Music

Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, two of the 2022 ACM Awards’ three co-hosts, revealed the first nominees for the 57th ACM Awards on Twitter. This year’s event takes place on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas and, for the first time, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Gabby and Jimmie will host the show alongside Dolly Parton. Here are the contenders:

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Ryan Hurd

Walker Hayes

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Morgan Wallen

Chris Stapleton

Thomas Rhett

Luke Combs

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“7 Summers” — Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Knowing You” — Kenny Chesney

“Things a Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone — Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A — Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends — Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

