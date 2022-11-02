Gabby Barrett announces the arrival of baby #2: “What a precious gift from our Lord”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett’s new bundle of joy is officially here. The singer announced the birth of her son, Augustine Boone Foehner, on social media this week, also sharing a snapshot to celebrate her newly expanded family.

The picture shows baby Augustine [UH-GUS-TIN] lying wrapped in blankets, and his older sister Baylah peering down at him. The singer and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed their youngest child on October 27, Gabby writes.

“Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother,” she adds. “What a precious gift from our Lord!”

Gabby announced her pregnancy earlier this year. She also opened up about the difficulties she experienced while pregnant with Baylah, telling fans that she experienced postpartum preeclampsia, which required blood pressure medication.

This summer, the singer was on tour with Jason Aldean; she ended her stint as an opening act to go on maternity leave.

Gabby and Cade met while both of them were contestants on American Idol. They got married in late 2019, and their daughter, Baylah, was born in early 2021.