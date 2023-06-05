Gabby Barrett has a soft spot for her young fans

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

It’s no secret: Gabby Barrett‘s heart melts whenever she gets to meet young fans.

“It’s always fun to run into the fans that are little girls that absolutely adore you,” the “I Hope” hitmaker tells ABC Audio. “I’ve had a couple of little girls write stuff for me, and I’ve actually seen the pure shock on their face [when] you’re standing in front of them.”

Having fans in and of itself is still something Gabby’s wrapping her head around. After all, she did grow up admiring her favorite artists, too.

“I cannot believe that there [are] people that actually look at me that way. I’m like, ‘What?'” admits the mother of two. “I remember looking at certain people that way as well growing up. So it’s pretty cool to see that. And then now that I have a little girl, it just all connects and it’s very sweet.”

Gabby’s currently on the road with Kane Brown on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

On Friday, June 9, she’ll release her long-awaited new single, “Glory Days.” A snippet of the track is available on Gabby’s Instagram now.

