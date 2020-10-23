Gabby Barrett highlights her faith and the magic of Christmas in first-ever holiday song

Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett is sharing her very first Christmas release this week, dropping her take on the timeless classic “The First Noel.”

It’s an especially powerful musical message for the rising star, whose faith is an important part of her artistic identity and her life.



“Christmas is one of my absolute favorite days of the year,” Gabby explains, “and my faith is the cornerstone of my life, so being able to share both with ‘The First Noel’ is a gift. I feel so blessed to do what I do every day, and I hope that this song adds something special to your holidays.”

The singer’s holiday release follows her massive, breakthrough debut album, Goldmine, which came out earlier this year. That project features the smash single “I Hope,” which was the first single Gabby sent to country radio and subsequently became her first chart-topping hit.

But that’s not all that the star has to celebrate this holiday season: She claimed her first awards show victory at the 2020 CMT Music Awards this week, winning the Breakthrough Video of the Year trophy for “I Hope”’s music video.



It’s an exciting time in Gabby’s personal life, too, as she and her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner, are currently expecting their first child. Gabby will give birth to a baby girl in early 2021.

