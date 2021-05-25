Gabby Barrett is “really excited” to bring daughter Baylah on tour

Robby Klein

Gabby Barrett is ready to hit the road with a baby in tow!

The breakout country star and her husband, fellow American Idol season 16 contestant Cade Foehner, welcomed daughter Baylah May in January, and the couple is equipped to take her on tour this summer, when she hits the road as an opening act on Thomas Rhett‘s Center Point Road Tour beginning in August. In fact, Gabby refers to their tour bus as a “home on wheels.”

“She will definitely be with us,” Gabby tells Entertainment Tonight. “I’m really excited for her to be able to watch us on the side of the stage, and as she grows, become more aware of what we do and songs and things like that. And then eventually we can write songs about her and it will just be so sweet.”

The American Idol finalist adds that at five months old, Baylah is already a fan of music.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting to now experience live shows and performances, and all of those things, with her with us,” the new mom continues. “She’s a very lullaby baby right now, so she loves music and falls asleep to little music.”

Gabby walked away with three wins at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, for Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song for “I Hope,” and Top Collaboration for her remix of “I Hope,” featuring Charlie Puth.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.