Gabby Barrett Is Working On Second Album While Waiting On Second Baby

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. John Shearer/WireImage

Gabby Barrett has officially wrapped her gig on Jason Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, with album No. 2 now in sight.

The “Pick me Up” singer isn’t just only anticipating her 2nd album, but second child too.

“So, I’ll be writing and recording a lot in September and just preparing for next year before going on maternity leave.”

While 2022 is looking very exciting and busy for Barrett, she isn’t slowing down 2023 as she’ll hit the road on Kane Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming tour with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH.