Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen named ACM’s New Female and Male Artists of the Year

Academy of Country Music

Ahead of the 2021 ACM Awards later this month, the show has revealed two early winners: Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett have won New Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.



Both winners received the exciting news courtesy of a surprise video message from Keith Urban, who’s this year’s show host.



Gabby learned of her award at home with her husband, fellow artist Cade Foehner, and their infant daughter, Baylah May, who was born earlier this year.

“Yay! I’m so happy, oh my gosh,” Gabby exclaimed after watching her congratulations video from Keith. “…I don’t really know what to say. This is unbelievable. Ever since I came into the country music community, everybody’s been unbelievable to me. So thank you so much. It’s more than I deserve…it’s made the whole year for me.”

Meanwhile, Jimmie got his video message while in the studio, and the singer was stunned speechless by the news.



“Oh my God. I just…wow,” the singer said, cracking up. “Do I give my acceptance speech now? Like, what do I do?”

For starters, he can get to work on rehearsals: Jimmie and Gabby’s ACM wins mean they’ll also be performing during the show.



The 2021 ACM Awards will air on April 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Congratulations to @GabbyBarrett_ on being named ACM New Female Artist of the Year!✨#ACMawards host @KeithUrban surprised her with the news—watch to see her adorable reaction! 📆 Don’t miss Gabby’s performance at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Jk49priFD1 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021

Congratulations to @JimmieAllen on being named ACM New Male Artist of the Year! 👏 Watch to see how Jimmie reacted when he got the news from #ACMawards host @KeithUrban! 📆 Jimmie will be performing at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS—don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/8Zb9gK4436 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.