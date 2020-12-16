Gabby Barrett maintains "Hope" with 'Billboard' Hot Country Songs chart record

Robby Klein

Gabby Barrett is continuing to set records with her hit song, “I Hope.”

Gabby’s debut single currently sits in the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for its 20th week, making for the longest-running #1 by a solo female artist on the chart in its 62-year history.

The season 16 American Idol finalist surpassed the record set by Maren Morris with “The Bones,” which sat at #1 for 19 weeks earlier this year.

Pop star Bebe Rexha still holds the title as the woman to enjoy the longest-running #1 on the chart with her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant to Be,” which topped the ranking for 50 weeks.

“I Hope” also hit number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this year, while Gabby’s remix of the hit featuring Charlie Puth reached #1 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart and #3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. The solo version was streamed a jaw-dropping 8.8 million times last week, sold 4,000 additional downloads and was played 64.1 million times on the radio.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.