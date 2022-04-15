Gabby Barrett returning to ‘American Idol’ as a mentor

ABC

“I Hope” you’ll tune in when Gabby Barrett makes her return to American Idol.

The genre-busting country star came in third on the ABC show in 2018. Since then, she’s scored massive hits with her breakout single, “I Hope” — which was followed by a remix with pop sensation Charlie Puth — and “The Good Ones.”

The latter song is inspired by her husband, Cade Foehner, a fellow top 10 American Idol finalist whom she married in 2019.

Billboard reports that Gabby will return to American Idol as a mentor to this season’s top 14 contestants, in an episode airing April 24.

The show is now in its 20th season, and to celebrate, it’s hosting a reunion special this year. Among the alumni returning to the stage are Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina and Laine Hardy. The reunion will air on May 2.

Meanwhile, Gabby’s keeping busy on the road: She was just announced as one of the performers at this year’s CMA Fest, and she’s got tour plans with Brooks & Dunn and Jason Aldean this summer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.