Gabby Barrett says it’s “getting difficult” to perform while pregnant

ABC/Eric McCandless

Gabby Barrett is opening up about the reality of performing live while pregnant.

Gabby is currently on the road opening for Jason Aldean‘s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. She’s also pregnant with her and husband Cade Foehner‘s second child, who is due in early November. She recently sat down with fans for a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and was asked how she was feeling touring while being pregnant with the baby boy. She admitted that it poses a series of challenges.

“I love performing. It is getting difficult, though. What people don’t really see is a lot of sitting around all day before the show, which makes everyone groggy,” she explained. “I struggle with very low blood pressure almost every day in this pregnancy, which makes it hard to have energy to perform.”

The “I Hope” hitmaker also revealed that when she was pregnant with their first child, Baylah, she came down with a “bad case” of PUPPP rash that covered her whole body until after the baby was born. She also experienced postpartum preeclampsia, which includes having high blood pressure and excess protein in urine after childbirth.

“I had to get on blood pressure medication when I was 20,” she said. “Thankful God provides doctors for help!”

Gabby’s last day on tour with Jason is August 27.

