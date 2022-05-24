Gabby Barrett to leave Jason Aldean’s tour to welcome baby in August

ABC

Jason Aldean‘s upcoming arena tour will see a change in lineup.

Gabby Barrett, who is one of the opening acts on Jason’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour this summer, will be departing the tour halfway through to welcome her new baby. She is currently pregnant with her and husband Cade Foehner‘s second child. The couple announced the news on Mother’s Day, revealing that they’re expecting a baby boy. He’ll join his 1-year-old sister, Baylah.

Taking over Gabby’s spot will be a rotating cast of Chase Rice, Travis Tritt and Tracy Lawrence. The tour launches on July 15 and concludes on October 29. Gabby’s last day will be August 27, when they perform at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York.

“Congratulations to Gabby, and a big thank you to Travis, Tracy, and Chase for jumping in,” Jason shares. “Let’s go!”

Additionally, Jason is currently celebrating his 27th #1 hit, “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” the second single off his latest album, Macon, Georgia.

“Thanks you Country Radio for all the support on ‘Trouble with a heartbreak’! We are officially #1 and there is nothing sweeter than celebrating with some of your best friends who wrote it,” he says on Instagram, toasting co-writers Tully Kennedy, Kurt Allison and John Morgan. “Ready to get back on tour here in a few weeks and play it LIVE for u guys.”

“Trouble” was preceded by the album’s other chart-topping single, “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie Underwood.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.