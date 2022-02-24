Gabby Barrett “would love to” find fans of all genres, but “I’m a country gal at heart”

ABC

As she looks toward the follow-up album to her smash hit debut, Goldmine, Gabby Barrett says she’s grateful for all the international recognition she’s received so far.

“Wherever the Lord leads it, I’m just here for the ride,” she tells Billboard. Gabby captured the attention of pop fans with her crossover sensation “I Hope,” thanks in part to a 2020 remix of the song featuring Charlie Puth.

“I would love to eventually sell out Madison Square Garden someday. That’s a big goal,” she continues, but adds that the most important thing to her is her young family, including husband Cade Foehner and the couple’s baby daughter, Baylah. “My role first and foremost is being a good mother to my daughter and raising her correctly and to love the Lord.”

Plus, she’ll never stray too far from her roots. “I do know that I’m a country gal at heart, and that’s definitely always the kind of music I’m going to make,” she continues.

Gabby’s traditional country influences will be on full display at next month’s ACM Awards, when she co-hosts the show with Jimmie Allen as well as living legend Dolly Parton.

