Gabby Barrett’s been busy on maternity leave since welcoming her second child with husband Cade Foehner, the “Pick Me Up” singer shared her new album is in the works, with a couple surprises too.

Barrett not only posted a new song clip on her social media page, but says “There’s a good chance” of a duet with her husband on the project, in addition to a track penned by fellow country singer, Luke Combs!

