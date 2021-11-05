Gabby Barrett’s new song is a breezy, laid-back “Pick Me Up”

Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett eases into a new musical chapter with “Pick Me Up,” her newly released back-roads anthem about the kind of love that makes everything right in the world.

“Pick me up, get me lost way out down a back two-lane / Little George Strait way on up,” she sings in the swing-a-long chorus. “Get me outta this town and outta my head / And tell me no matter what, you’ll be by my side…”

The new song is one of four on Gabby’s upcoming Goldmine (Deluxe), which is a new version of her debut album and will arrive in full November 19. It charts new territory for the singer, who has already had hits with singles like “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

“I didn’t really have a song in my repertoire that was laid-back country,” she explains. “A riding down the backroads while listening to George Strait type of song. I had to pay homage to George Strait because I feel like I’m being adopted into the Texas family with my husband being from Texas.”

Other songs included on Goldmine (Deluxe) include “Never Get It Back” and Gabby’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” plus a Wedding Version of her hit, “The Good Ones.”

