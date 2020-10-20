Gabby Barrett's pop remix of "I Hope" with Charlie Puth tops Adult Pop Songs chart

Robby Klein

Gabby Barrett is on a hot streak with “I Hope.”

The crossover star and her duet partner, Charlie Puth, have locked in the number-one spot on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs chart this week, which measures radio airplay on select pop music stations, with the remix of “I Hope.” It also currently sits at number eight on the Hot 100.

The song’s ascension to the top of the all-genre chart follows the original version of the song, which climbed to number one on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs chart earlier this year, making Gabby the first female artist in country music since 2006 to have a number-one hit with her debut single.

“I’m so grateful for this amazing achievement. ‘I Hope’ continues to do more than I ever imagined,” Gabby raves, thanking her husband Cade Foehner, who met as contestants on season 16 of American Idol, as well as her team and fans for their support. She also thanks Charlie, whom she credits for making the song “bigger.”

“I’m so thankful for all of this and I don’t take an inch of it for granted! THANK YOU!” Gabby declares.

Gabby will perform “I Hope” Wednesday night on the CMT Music Awards, where it’s nominated for Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year.

