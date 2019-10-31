Game of Thrones Prequel is Happening!

Keeping track of all the Game Of Thrones spinoffs is harder than it seems! Just one day after announcing that a planned GoT spinoff starring Naomi Watts had been cancelled, HBO confirmed a 10-episode order of a GoT prequel series called House Of The Dragon. The series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, taking place 300 years before the events of Thrones. No word yet on when the series will be released. Are you eager for more GoT series, or should HBO just let it go?

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019