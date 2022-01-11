“Game time baby!”: Kane Brown attends Georgia Bulldogs’ winning SEC game

ABC

Kane Brown was in the crowd last night when the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama Crimson Tide to clinch the college football national championships.

The Georgia native posted footage from the game on his Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the packed Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as he excitedly chants “let’s go!” He also includes clips of the celebration after the team won the game, showing fireworks and red confetti showering the venue.

Prior to the game, Kane got in the team spirit by posting an adorable photo of his two-year-old daughter Kingsley wearing a Bulldogs cheerleading outfit with the caption, “Game time baby! Let’s go dawgs. Whatever happens, you’re still cute baby girl,” alongside heart and fire emojis.

Kane’s fellow country stars and Bulldogs fans including Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean were among those who took to social media to celebrate the team’s win. “Taking a break from my break from social media to say GO DAWGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Thomas writes. “Wow. Great job boys!! #NationalChampions.”

The final score was 33-18, marking the Bulldogs’ first championship title since 1980.

