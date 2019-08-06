Gang leader who attempted to escape a prison found dead in his cell

News outlets in Brazil are reporting that the gang leader who attempted to escape a jail by dressing up as his teen daughter has been found dead in his cell.

Clauvino da Silva was found dead Tuesday in what authorities believe was the result of suicide.

Da Silva made headlines Monday after Brazilian authorities caught him attempting walk out of the front doors of the jail wearing a mask, a wig, and women’s shirt, and skinny jeans.

Authorities said they noticed something was off when Da Silva began acting suspiciously after he was asked for his ID.

He was then made to strip off his disguise in front of cameras. The video was then leaked to media outlets where it went viral.

Da Silva was moved to solitary confinement where authorities later found his body.