Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens reopens stores

Back in business!

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens opened up stores Friday at 11 a.m. after being closed for about two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gardens Mall joins the Town Center of Boca Raton, which opened on Wednesday, and the Palm Beach Outlets, which opened Monday, among the major retail centers in Palm Beach County that have recently reopened.

All malls are to continue following social distancing guides, and limit 25% of customers inside.

All employees and mall management will be wearing masks, said Whitney Pettis Jester, the director of marketing and merchant relations at the Gardens Mall.

Not all stores inside the Gardens Mall will be open, some stores are only offering curbside pick-up.

Click here for a full list of stores that are currently open at the Gardens Mall.