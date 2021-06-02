Garth Brooks adds a Kansas City date to his Stadium Tour

John Medina/Getty Images

Garth Brooks has booked a new date on his summer 2021 Stadium Tour. In August, he’ll head to Kansas City, Missouri for a concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a venue he’ll be playing for the very first time.

Tickets for Garth’s Kansas City show go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. CT. It’s one of five summer shows the singer has planned — he’s also hitting Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Nebraska before September 2021. All of his other dates have quickly sold out.

In fact, Garth’s July show in Salt Lake City sold out last month at a whiplash-inducing rate, with 50,000 seats snapped up by fans in just under 30 minutes. Not long after, he sold 70,000 tickets in the first 47 minutes after sales opened for his Lincoln, Nebraska show.

As always for Garth’s stadium shows, tickets to see the singer in Kansas City will cost $94.95, all inclusive. Purchasers assume COVID-19 risk and promise to adhere to the safety protocols in place. Seating and the show’s format will be in-the-round style.

Garth’s Kansas City concert takes place on August 7 beginning at 7 p.m.. If Garth’s other Stadium Tour shows are any indication, tickets will go fast, and fans should be ready to grab their seats as soon as the event goes on sale.

According to local health guidelines, Garth’s show will be sold to the full capacity of 76,416, per the venue’s website.

